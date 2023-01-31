A 'perfect' move for me - Watt

Tony Watt is relishing the prospect of regular starts after his loan move from Dundee United to link up with his old boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren.

"I've not been playing games the last four months, so it's good to get out and play for someone that I know trusts me and that I know really well," Watt said to Sky Sports.

"I had a good opportunity to go abroad and a couple to stay here, but when I found out the manager was interested, it was perfect for me to come here.

"It's been tough, but you've got to let managers come in and pick the team. I wasn't the flavour of the month and that's life. I've got someone that will play me every week and that's what I'm looking for.

"I'm excited to push towards the European spots. I don't want to be down the bottom of the table, but I don't fancy Dundee United to be down there at the end of the season."