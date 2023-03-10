Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Chelsea
- Published
For this week's Premier League predictions Chris Sutton is up against Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani, who supports his hometown team Birmingham City.
Sutton's prediction: 0-1
Leicester have lost their past three league games and also went out of the FA Cup. They are struggling, and their manager Brendan Rodgers is coming under a bit of pressure.
The Foxes actually performed pretty well in their defeat against Southampton last time out but they need a positive result here otherwise the atmosphere at King Power Stadium might start to turn ugly.
I don't see them getting one, though. Chelsea's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday was huge for their season and I am expecting Graham Potter's side to build on that here.
The Blues don't score many, but I worry about Leicester defensively and I think they can get picked apart. So, I'm going for Chelsea to sneak it, but only just.
Adam's prediction: 1-2
Neither of these teams are having a great season but Chelsea will win this one.
