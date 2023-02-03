Enzo Fernandez is "an amazing talent" who will be able to handle the pressure of being a £107m midfielder, says French journalist Julien Laurens.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record on deadline day to sign the Argentina World Cup winner from Benfica and Laurens is confident he will be a success at Stamford Bridge.

"He has the personality to cope with it all," he told the Euro Leagues podcast. "He is an amazing signing - all the signings they have made this month have been great.

"He was very impressive in the Champions League this season, bossing the group games against Paris St-Germain and Juventus. I think he will slot in and show his talent straight away because he would improve any team."

Italian football expert James Horncastle agreed, suggesting observers need to park the price tag when assessing his impact.

"When a club pays that amount of money, you can have unrealistic expectations," he said. "Does that mean they should score or assist in every game?

"You need to leave it to one side. He is a box-to-box midfielder who can score goals, but people on the outside can create expectations that are really difficult to match."

