C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

It's getting to the stage now that we have to get points on the board at all costs. Stop playing the pretty football or trying to defend a draw away at Brighton and start getting games by the scruff of the neck.

This weekend we come up against the master of this in Eddie Howe, a man who is held in such high regard.

In every single game, Eddie used to attack, with the impetus to win the football match by outscoring the opponents. It didn't always work, we are Bournemouth after all, not Manchester City.

But we could do with that now, as on Saturday Gary O'Neil yet again went into defensive mode to try to get a point.

We weren't playing badly - we could have nicked a result. But going too defensive invited pressure and, like Nottingham Forest equalising the week before to deny us two points, Brighton scored and stopped us even getting one.

So this weekend, if Gary is still in charge, my advice is to play like the man in the other dugout - as he's got it right in the past.