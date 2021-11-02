BBC Sport's Simon Stone has been speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about the appointment of Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager:

"Antonio Conte has signed up until June 2023, so that's about 20 months with the option of an extension to that if everybody is in agreement.

"There are some interesting quotes in the statement that relate back to conversations with chairman Daniel Levy during the summer.

"Conte has said: 'Our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter Milan was still too recent and I was emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt it wasn't the right time to return to coaching.

"But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.'

"You could argue that Conte may have reached that conclusion having worked out that Manchester United, even if - and they may not do this - they let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go, they weren't that bothered about appointing him in the first place.

"The fact is Tottenham need someone who is going to lift them up the league.

"And they have brought someone in who has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, and is clearly one of the most highly rated coaches in Europe."