Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he has spoken to Billy Gilmour and Norwich about his lack of game time during his loan spell with the club.

Gilmour, 20, joined the Canaries on loan during the summer but the midfielder has not featured in any of their last five Premier League games.

Tuchel says he spoke to both Gilmour and opposite number Daniel Farke when Chelsea faced Norwich recently and stressed he has no intention of recalling the Scottish international early.

"The things were clear, we decided together he wanted more minutes and match time at another club," Tuchel said on Monday.

"The challenge was clear, he needed to fight his way through. Things are maybe not going as he or we all wish for but it is not the moment now to give solutions and cancel the whole project.

"Sometimes a situation seems to be stuck. You have to hang in there, show your quality and make sure you help your team. If it sharpens your character it will be a big thing in your career. There is still a lot of time to prove he has enough quality to help Norwich be a better team."