Following Aston Villa's sacking of Dean Smith, we have been asking for your thoughts on the decision and who you think should be the next manager.

Here are your some of your views:

Graham: Dean Smith leaves loved and respected. A couple of more defeats and his legacy may well have been in jeopardy. It's a sad day for him and Villa, but there's been a growing air of inevitability about this.

Matt: It's utterly devastating to watch a bloke as nice as Dean Smith lose his job. However, the latest run of form, and the fact it's not the first time in the three seasons it has happened, means it is probably right to make the change. It was always going to take time for the new three to gel. Gonna miss you Deano.

Paul: Upset to see Dean Smith go, though 18 defeats in the calendar year isn't great. I'm not sure who the Villa board have in mind that they think will improve on the current situation. Steven Gerrard has done a great job at Rangers but don't think he is the right person at this time.

Rich: Villa over-performed in the first half of the 2020-21 season and I'm not convinced our squad is as good as many people think. Is that Smith's fault? Was he targeting players to improve the squad, or is that the sporting director's job? If we're truly ambitious, the squad should reflect that.

