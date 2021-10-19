BBC Sport

This week's commentary games on BBC Radio 5 Live

There are seven live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live over the next week - including three Champions League fixtures.

  • Club Bruges v Man City (Tuesday, 19 October, 17:45 BST)

  • Atletico Madrid v Liverpool (Tuesday, 19 October, 20:00 BST)

  • Man Utd v Atalanta (Wednesday, 20 October, 20:00 BST)

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa (Friday, 22 October, 20:00 BST)

  • Everton v Watford (Saturday, 23 October, 15:00 BST)

  • West Ham v Tottenham (Sunday, 24 October, 14:00 BST)

  • Man Utd v Liverpool (Sunday, 24 October, 16:30 BST)