W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Ryan Porteous turning down a new contract at Hibs yesterday.

H﻿ere's what you said:

Stephen: Given the current state of Scottish football it comes as no surprise that Ryan has turned down a new deal to stay with Hibs. He's served his time, so time for him to move on and reap the rewards of playing proper competitive football so he can be a regular in the Scottish national side.

A﻿non: Sell Ryan Porteous and Hibs are heading for a relegation