'No surprise' Porteous turned down new deal - your views
- Published
We asked for your thoughts on Ryan Porteous turning down a new contract at Hibs yesterday.
Here's what you said:
Stephen: Given the current state of Scottish football it comes as no surprise that Ryan has turned down a new deal to stay with Hibs. He's served his time, so time for him to move on and reap the rewards of playing proper competitive football so he can be a regular in the Scottish national side.
Anon: Sell Ryan Porteous and Hibs are heading for a relegation