We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Jurgen Klopp to snap up for Liverpool.

A lot of you said Jude Bellingham.

Here is a selection of your other ideas:

Peppa: Would love to see the Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez with Liverpool. What a character. Reminded me of Bruce Grobbelaar.

Aaron: Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez. Both look ridiculously good, would love Liverpool to get them both!

Drew: Every time Alphonso Davies picked up the ball he looked like he was going to make something special happen. Sign him, Liverpool.

Lee: Alexis Mac Allister was Argentina's key player. He ain't gonna be at Brighton in January and he was the man that pulled the strings for Argentina. Would love to see him in a Liverpool shirt in January.