'Huge opportunity' for Rangers stand-ins to impress - Foster

Rangers fringe players have a "huge opportunity" to impress new boss Michael Beale in Tuesday's showdown with Aberdeen at Pittodrie, says former Ibrox full-back Richard Foster.

The likes of Borna Barisic, Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence and Antonio Colak are all missing for the depleted visitiors as they bid to make it two wins from two under Beale.

“Rangers will be going in with the same attitude they approach very game – they must win it," Foster told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

“Rangers have a strong squad and it’s up to the players now, the ones that maybe don’t play as much, to roll up their sleeves and say when these guys come back playing I still want to be in this team.

“This is a huge opportunity for the guys who are fit to stake a claim for a first-team place."