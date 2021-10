Arsenal are keen on signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves for £35m. (Sun), external

Gunners target Manuel Locatelli has welcomed interest from Juventus after the 23-year-old Sassuolo midfielder helped Italy to win Euro 2020. (AS), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have rejected bids of £25m and £30m from Aston Villa for 20-year-old England Under-21 midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. (Mail), external

And the Gunners also want to keep England Under-21 midfielder Joe Willock, despite Newcastle United being interested. (Newcastle Chronicle), external

