Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

Want a positive spin on the Wolves match? Fulham kept a clean sheet!

They might not have played at their best. Mitrovic might have had his penalty saved. Rodak might’ve been busier than he would’ve liked. And Wolves might’ve been missing their main striker and squandered several chances.

But Fulham didn’t concede a goal.

I spoke to Tim Ream after the game and he told me: “If you can’t win it, then don’t lose it. If we keep clean sheets we give ourselves a really good opportunity to walk away with three points. That was a big focus for us, to get back to clean sheets."

It is still very early in the season. But clearly if Fulham have a more solid defence in the Premier League this time then they give themselves a chance.

What will be interesting now, is to see when and how Marco Silva plans to use some of his new additions. It is no coincidence that Bernd Leno, Shane Duffy and Issa Diop already have plenty of top-flight experience under their belts.

And are there is no doubt desperate to be playing, regularly, soon.

Do you think Fulham's new recruits should be playing yet? Let us know here