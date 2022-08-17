Manchester United were a focus during a busy night on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo - heavily linked with a move away without having any obvious takers at this stage - commented on an Instagram post and stated many of the stories written about him are "lies".

In recent days articles on Ronaldo have focused on clubs he could join and on how the Manchester United hierarchy are considering selling him in a bid to improve squad harmony.

“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," Ronaldo posted.

"The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only five were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

And away from the pitch, the status of the club's ownership was also a hot topic after Elon Musk - the CEO of Tesla and one of the world's richest men according to Forbes -, external tweeted that he was buying United.

Musk later clarified he was playing along with a regular social media joke.