Alan Shearer, BBC Sport Columnist

It was a magnificent game of Premier League football between Newcastle and Manchester City on Sunday that had everything - from great players to great excitement and a great atmosphere.

There are lots of teams that go up against City and Liverpool that try to sit in and defend, soak up pressure and hit them on the break. That was not Newcastle's gameplan. They wanted to take the game to their opponents and certainly did that.

They went 1-0 down after just five minutes and I was thinking 'this is not going to be a good day for them' and feared the worst. But they came back into the game and were much the better team for 30-35 minutes of the first half. They scored three goals in the match and it could have been more.

The last few minutes weren't fun because Newcastle were hanging on and it wouldn't have surprised anyone if City had gone on and got the winning goal.

The last time Newcastle went unbeaten in their first three games at the beginning of a season was in 2011-12 under Alan Pardew, when they eventually finished fifth, so this start under Eddie Howe is a damn sight better than it has been in recent years.

Newcastle could have a chance of being the best of the rest this season. That might have included Manchester United in sixth place but unless they rapidly sign three or four players in the remainder of the transfer window, that finish will not happen.

One aim for the Magpies, without doubt, will be to improve upon last season when they finished 11th. In fact, they were only three points adrift of eighth place after a shocking start. Five points from three games this time, considering they had champions City and Brighton away, makes it a really positive start. I feel a Europa Conference League spot is a realistic target, which you can achieve by claiming seventh spot.

Read Shearer’s full column here