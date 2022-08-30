Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

There may be mixed feelings across the whole of football, and even the Bournemouth fanbase, about Scott Parker's sacking after leading us back to the Premier League.

But I think it's the right decision.

It wasn't being beaten at Anfield that was the problem. It wasn't even the scoreline. It's the comments a few weeks before, the manner of the defeats by Liverpool and Arsenal, and the comments afterwards.

A few weeks back, Parker came out asking for more backing from the club. In came Marcos Senesi, Marcus Tavernier and Neto.

The Arsenal game was tough enough, but at least we found a bit of rhythm that worked. However, the game at Anfield was poor from start to finish. Nothing had been learned. We made it easy - no pressing, no-one running off of Moore, who cut a frustrated figure. Parker made changes, but they didn't affect the game.

His post-match comments were unacceptable, and despite us expecting him to be leading the side against Wolves, the words of owner Maxim Denim - who rarely speaks out and puts trust in the managers, letting them get on with it - were very telling.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now."

It's clear Parker was steering the club away from a path that served Eddie Howe so well. Also, a manager who states that the club are miles behind Liverpool in public - although we aren't, and probably never will be, on the same level - is not right for the job.

So the hunt starts, but for now Gary O'Neill's job will be to instil a renewed confidence in a young, talented group that has achieved so much in such a short space of time.

