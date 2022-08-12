Everton boss Frank Lampard says he is a huge fan of Alex Iwobi's versatility as they prepare for Saturday's game with Aston Villa.

Nigeria winger Iwobi played as a sitting midfielder in last Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea.

"It's great. It's an option we need," said Lampard. "There was a necessity for him to be able to play in that role because of injuries and players not ready to play as a number six.

"The benefits of Alex were clear to me very early in getting here. He’s versatile because of his qualities and his humility. Anything you ask of him he just does really well because he's an intelligent footballer."

Lampard added he did not see any need for the 26-year-old to choose one position and stick to it.

"He’s never said to me 'I need to settle into this position'," said Lampard. "Some modern players do.

"I asked what positions he’d played in his career and he named nearly every position on the pitch. He’d done it all."