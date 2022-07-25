Manchester United are considering a move for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, as an alternative to Barcelona's Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Barca have not accepted any offers for 25-year-old De Jong. (ESPN), external

United are also monitoring Red Bull Salzburg and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Juventus have Anthony Martial on their wishlist, but United have no intention of selling the 26-year-old forward. (Mirror), external

