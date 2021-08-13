Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "I’m disappointed. We started the season against a good opponent. I don’t think we deserved anything different. They scored from a long throw-in and we didn’t have enough presence in the box."

"The first goal gave them some hope. We wanted to play better in the second half but we need many more shots on target, then we conceded on a set-piece.

"A lot of young boys were doing everything they can. For some of them it was the first experience in the league – that says a lot."

"What I can control and help, I’ll put all my enthusiasm and work into that."