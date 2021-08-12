Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It's been some switch this summer for Brian Barry-Murphy. He left Rochdale after two years as boss and now heads up the Manchester City Elite Development Squad.

There's some pressure on his shoulders in trying to help get the academy stars into the first team, but BBM's style of play and approach is highly thought of by many in Premier League circles and clubs were happy to trust him with their players on loan to Rochdale.

In an interview you can hear on BBC Radio Manchester this weekend, Barry-Murphy said: "I got a sense of being valued by these people, on the same page, and it feels very exciting to be part of.

"For me it's about the players and how much they enjoy it, and how much they felt they were improving doing it.

"There's a clear pathway between the academy and the first team and there's constant communication."

