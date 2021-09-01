George Cummins, BBC Sport

The start of the season couldn’t have gone much better for Nuno Esprito Santo. Tottenham top the league having won all three Premier League matches without conceding a goal and vice-captain Harry Kane is staying.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham’s new managing director of football has had a strong start too.

He pushed for the club to sign centre-back Cristian Romero from Atalanta. Romero claimed in August that Lionel Messi wanted him to sign for Barcelona before he left for PSG. Tottenham fans will be excited to see him play.

On the departure front, lots of big personalities have left. Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko all joined other clubs and Serge Aurier had his contract cancelled.

The big challenge now will be resolving the future of Tanguy N’Dombele. He wanted a move away in the window but Spurs need him back playing well to solve the creativity problems they have had since Christian Eriksen left.