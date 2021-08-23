What a privilege to have witnessed the return of fans and the visceral roar of Elland Road for an emotional occasion and brilliantly entertaining 2-2 draw with Everton.

Leeds supporters do not do flags as a rule but the sight of the ones provided by the club being waved to welcome the sides onto the pitch as Marching on Together was bellowed out will live long in the memory.

So will the match that followed.

Leeds showed no hangover from the opening day defeat at Old Trafford and were zipping the ball around the new pitch with precision and accuracy.

Everton laid in wait to capitalise on rare moments of possession to take the lead twice. United’s response was brilliant on both occasions to earn a point.

Should the game have lasted five more minutes, it felt like they would have had all three.

Kalvin Phillips' return to the starting line-up was always going to improve Leeds but there were huge contributions from both wingers Jack Harrison and Raphinha. Yerry Mina had to be at his best to cope with the relentless and selfless running of Patrick Bamford whilst at the other end two crucial stops from Illan Meslier kept United in a game which their dominance more than deserved.

LS11 is furious and feisty again. It’s good to be back.