Your views on Villa's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on which players Aston Villa should sign, keep or sell this transfer window.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Adam: I'd really like to see Villa bring in a proper defensive midfielder and another centre-back to cover the loss of Axel Tuanzebe. After that, I'm really happy with our work this transfer window.

Chloe: We need a defensive midfielder. This has needed to be addressed the last few transfer windows. Someone like a Tomas Soucek or a Declan Rice-type player to allow our other midfielders like Douglas Luiz and John McGinn to go forward.

Peter: The new signings all look good but Villa are lacking up front. Ings is good but a little past it, while Watkins was/is never a Premier League striker. Let Watkins go and sign Origi from Liverpool.

