Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

The prospect of the Africa Cup of Nations was less concerning for Chelsea than it was for many other teams, but the fact the Blues were going to lose their first-choice goalkeeper for a month was always a slight worry coming into this season.

As it turned out, Edouard Mendy's trip worked out better than anyone could have hoped.

The Senegal star won the tournament, saving the decisive penalty to cap an already brilliant 18 months with an international trophy.

Meanwhile, his club navigated his absence without too many issues. Kepa stepped up in his absence and performed well in his first extended spell in the team since Mendy's arrival at the start of last season.

He too made a vital penalty save at the weekend, sending Chelsea into the next round of the FA Cup and underscoring an impressive run in the team. It was another moment that signalled he's put confidence issues behind him.

He will not be displacing Mendy as first choice anytime soon, but he's shown further evidence that he's ready for a run as a number one at a top team somewhere.

Without Afcon, he never would have had that chance.