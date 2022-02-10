Transfer news: Dubravka turned down United move

Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka turned down a loan move to Manchester United in January, with the Magpies offering the Slovakia international to the Old Trafford club in their attempts to bring in England stopper Dean Henderson until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal turned down offers in the January transfer window for midfielder Mohamed Elneny from Newcastle, Leeds and Watford, despite the 29-year-old's contract being set to expire in July. (Sun), external

