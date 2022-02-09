Aston Villa v Leeds: Team news

Bertrand Traore is unlikely to be involved for Aston Villa, having only concluded his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Leon Bailey is back in full training but won't be risked, while Trezeguet has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan.

Leeds quartet Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell are all fit again.

Junior Firpo should be available this weekend, while Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are also close to a return.

Patrick Bamford remains on the sidelines for an unknown period of time because of a foot injury.

