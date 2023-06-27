Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed the "golden rule" for his club's success this season - and it is not making wholesale additions to the squad.

Despite 30 years outside the top flight, the Hatters are using much of their new Premier League wealth to fund infrastructure improvements, as Sweet explained on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"We will set boundaries and will not go beyond them," he said. "The golden rule for our success is a sensible, long-term financial and strategic plan.

"We're not hiding from this."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds here

Sign up for Luton Town news notifications