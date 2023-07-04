'Rangers agree Dessers transfer from Cremonese'

Rangers have agreed a £4.3m, plus £1.3m in add-ons, deal to sign 28-year-old Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese and the transfer will be sealed on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Rangers are ready to make a fresh bid for Danilo after their £3.5m opening offer for the 24-year-old Brazilian striker was rejected by Feyenoord. (Scottish Sun), external

Brazilian striker Danilo has told Feyenoord he wants to move to Rangers after the Glasgow club had a £3.5m offer for the 24-year-old rejected. (Daily Record), external

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo intends to remain at Ibrox despite claims that the 22-year-old had been "made available" for transfer by the Scottish Premiership club. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers are destined not to receive a sell-on fee should Brighton & Hove Albion sign Calvin Bassey from Ajax as a clause would only be activate if the 23-year-old defender moved for more than the initial sale price while the Premier League club look poised to conclude a deal for a similar fee of £18.7m or less. (Rangers Review), external

