Chelsea are expected to complete the signing of Manuel Ugarte, 22, from Sporting Lisbon by agreeing to pay more than the Uruguay midfielder's £52m release clause. (Record - in Portuguese), external

The Blues moved ahead of Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Ugarte with a proposal to buy a minority stake in Portuguese giants Sporting as part of the deal. (Mirror), external

The club will also demand more than £20m to sell defender Ian Maatsen, 21, this summer. (Standard), external

