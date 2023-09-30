Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think St Johnstone were probably well worth the money in the first half, I think there was a wee bit of an overhang from us. I thought we were really slow, really passive, and quite lethargic in the opening stages of the game.

"St Johnstone got their just rewards, they pressed us quite high up the park obviously Steven [MacLean]’s information would have been that we played Wednesday night and not had the recovery that they’d had.

"We tweaked a couple of bits and bobs at halftime and get a wee bit fortunate in terms of how we got the entry into the box for the penalty. Joel sees the space and does really well so we get a wee bit fortunate in how we got back into the game.

"From that stage I thought we were value for money, I thought we were quite good.

"We never really challenge their keeper to be honest but we pressed them and worked the ball really well, and moved them side to side and got a wee bit of joy from that in the second half.

"The sending off made it a wee bit more difficult for us as they dropped into a 4-4-1, so they hold on for the draw and to be fair a draw was probably about the right result to be honest."