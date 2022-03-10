Wolves' challenge may be within themselves

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves’ season has changed so dramatically in just three matches that it suddenly feels inappropriate to frame the next week as an opportunity to keep in touch with European qualification, although playing three of the current bottom five would seem to present just that.

But after their weak showing against Crystal Palace, and Bruno Lage’s plainly spoken verdict, the challenge to Wolves may be within themselves. Lage was disappointed at a lack of ambition when they had the ball and has urged his players to take the initiative to stop opponents dictating terms.

The team selected against Watford will be closely examined. It will be surprising if Raul Jimenez doesn't return, and there may be more delicate decisions to make.

With the crestfallen Ki-Jana Hoever joining Nelson Semedo on the sidelines, Jonny may start for the first time since his second serious injury, which will help Lage out. The same goes for Pedro Neto, who managed an hour on Saturday, but the Wolves boss will realise that for the third time recently, his team play on Sunday afternoon following their Thursday night match.

There would be some support for a switch away from three centre-backs. However, only last month, Wolves were making their pattern work effectively, and Lage was focusing on his team's cautious approach, which would not be changed by a formation shift.

Watford clearly have their own problems, but they have been competitive against Manchester United and Arsenal recently, and won’t roll over. Crystal Palace showed – again – that Wolves can be harried by determined opponents who deny time and space, and upcoming opponents will surely have noticed.

Wolves’ season was full of promise only last month. If it is not to slowly fizzle out, they will have to show their supporters – and perhaps most of all their manager – that they can reproduce the steel of their midwinter run.