Man City looking at Eze and Nunes

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City are looking at Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze to solve their midfield problems.

City boss Pep Guardiola was already pondering bolstering his squad even before Kevin de Bruyne suffered the hamstring injury that is set to rule him out for at least the first half of the campaign.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta had been viewed as one option but the Brazilian being at the centre of a betting investigation has scuppered that plan.

Wolves would be loathe to lose Nunes with just over a week of a difficult summer remaining.

However, their financial position leaves them vulnerable to a sizeable offer, especially if they want to provide new boss Gary O’Neil with funds to reshape his squad, which has started the season with successive defeats to Manchester United and Brighton, which has left them in the relegation zone.

Eze has two years left on his Palace contract and has been the subject of positive reports from City scouting staff.