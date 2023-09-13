In a meeting with The Square Ball and a Q&A with the Leeds supporters trust, chief executive Angus Kinnear explained the situation around exit clauses for players after relegation.

By way of reply, former chairman Andrea Radrizzani commented on social media that Kinnear ought to be held responsible.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix weigh it up on the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

Pope: "I am genuinely trying to see why Andrea took so much offence. I don't think Angus alluded to anything that Andrea had not before. He gets really personal but I thought Angus was making a solid point that Andrea could not take it any further. The time he should have got out was after the Brentford game."

Rix: "It's not a surprise to see Andrea getting involved. We have seen him defend himself from smaller things than this in the past. It just helps us remember that everything Angus said is his opinion and based on having to maintain relationships with people he is working with now. He does not want to throw friends and other colleagues in particular under the bus.

"It feels like Andrea has not taken to kindly to what has been represented."

