St Mirren 1-0 Hearts: What the manager said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is "not getting carried away" by his side's league position.

"It's been a good start," he said. "That's all it is.

"Terrific performance today. It probably should have been more against a very good Hearts side. We missed chances and had three goals disallowed.

"We're creating chances, we're playing some very good stuff and when we needed to defend we showed great character and resilience.

"I still think there's improvement, it's still a work in progress. Last season, we were very functional - we played a lot of straight line football, which I don't like. We've got the right balance now.

"We know what we are. It's my job to keep the realism, and keep everyone's feet on the ground. Without the hard work and discipline, you go nowhere."