'We suffered and I'm delighted'

Brighton boss Graham Potter to BBC Sport after the 2-1 win at Arsenal: "It is a fantastic performance from the players and an even better result; I'm delighted for them.

"We've had a tough time, but we reset with a strong performance against Norwich and a really good one today. You can see how tough it is to win games in the Premier League.

"We had to hang on and suffer, but we did and the result makes it worth it. You have to be disciplined and good defensively here. Arsenal are a team who are competing for the Champions League places.

"They are top quality and we respected that; I didn't think we could hang on for the 1-0, we had to score again. Delighted we did that, but even then, we had to suffer at the end."