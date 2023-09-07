Crystal Palace captain Joel Ward has offered some end of season predictions for his team-mates.

“The top scorer this season I think will be Ebs [Eberechi Eze]," said Ward.

“People should be excited. Ebs has got the full package. At times, even in training, he sets it alight and you’re just blown away by what he does. The way he moves, the way he manipulates the ball. It’s a joy to watch, but not a joy to be on the end of!

"Most assists? I think it is going to be tight, but I think Michael Olise will probably top the list.

“Obviously our new signing Matheus França will be the breakthrough star.

"Goal of the Season winner? No surprise. I’d put that down to Ebs.”

