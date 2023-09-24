Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth: Analysis

Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

Bournemouth's inability to hang on to a lead reared its head for the third time this season, and this is something Andoni Iraola needs to address if they are to avoid a relegation struggle.

They had an early lead at Liverpool, were 2-1 ahead at Brentford until a stoppage-time equaliser, and together with this defeat it means that eight vital points have slipped from their grasp.

After frustrating their hosts, a galling mistake by Milos Kerkez allowed Brighton back into the game, but some of Iraola's own substitutions gave Bournemouth hope and may offer pointers as to where they can find their first win.

Antoine Semenyo was a threat when cutting in from the left, and had fellow substitute David Brooks' fierce shot not been bravely blocked by Pervis Estupinan with six minutes of the 90 left, they may have gone on to salvage a point.

But the visit of Arsenal next Saturday and then a trip to Everton a week later are daunting prospects for Iraola's side, who have just three points from six games so far.