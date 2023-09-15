Kompany confirmed Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal are still out with injuries, but Aaron Ramsey and Anass Zaroury are both available again.

Having yet to pick up a point in the league, the Burnley boss said: "The challenge is big one to show that we belong in this league. But I think, in the end, there is a bigger plan to show that we can also thrive in the Premier League."

Asked whether the match against Forest will give a better indication of where the team is at, Kompany said: "That's if I felt our team had been at there best level so far, but I think our team is only going to get better. They're the type of games you want to get results in, there's no doubt about it - and it will feel the same for them as it does for us."

On whether the win in the League Cup helps, he said: "Yeah it did until they brought seven players in on deadline day. They did a few things different against us in the League Cup that they've not done too much in the Premier League, so I think this game is done and it is a new game now."

After bringing in a number of players this window, Kompany said he feels that the Clarets can learn from how Steve Cooper's side gelled quickly, but added: "It's a high stakes table and there's no amount of money you can spend to guarantee yourself a seat at that table."

He said it could take "six days or six months" for new players to adapt to the Premier League, but added that he has "no doubt the conclusion will be in years to come that we have recruited some very very good players".