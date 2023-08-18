On bringing new players in during the transfer window: "My focus is on the match ahead of us. We have to be responsible and we are being smart with the transfer window, we are working on it."

On player injuries: "Buendia and Mings have surgery and then it will take some time until they are able to play. We have to continue, Ramsey will still be out for some weeks."

Emery said the team have assessed last week's performance against Newcastle and know where they need to improve against Everton.

On the internal response after the Newcastle defeat: "We try to be critical of ourselves, but they deserved to win. The players are very focused for Sunday, they know why they didn't play well."

On expectations of Everton's attitude: "It's a tough match, they will need to win because they lost their first game. They are very competitive. We expect a lot, they want to get points like we do."

On replicating Villa's strong home form last season: "We were strong. We have to build again at home to win points. It is a challenge to try and keep consistency we had in those matches."