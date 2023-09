England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, will be frozen out at Manchester United this season unless he finds an escape route in Saudi Arabia, says the club's former defender Rio Ferdinand. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 37, rejected a last-ditch transfer offer from Manchester United before sealing a return to Sevilla. (Sun), external

Manchester United are still trying to sell Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, with the Saudi Pro League window closing on Thursday. (Sun), external