'No weak links'
- Published
In the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix break down the Whites' morale-boosting 3-0 win over Millwall and assess their promotion credentials.
"It was incredible," Pope said on the performance.
"I went into the game more confident of Leeds winning at Millwall than I have ever been. This was consummate and, without being completely well oiled, a really goof performance. Leeds totally did their job.
"Joe Rodon was my man of the match, which is mad when you win 3-0 and pick a defender. He set the tone during a difficult 10 minutes where they had to weather a lot of set-pieces.
"They saw it out and the played some good stuff, the scoreline was thoroughly merited and it was a really, really good victory.
"Well done all round and no weak links."