In the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix break down the Whites' morale-boosting 3-0 win over Millwall and assess their promotion credentials.

"It was incredible," Pope said on the performance.

"I went into the game more confident of Leeds winning at Millwall than I have ever been. This was consummate and, without being completely well oiled, a really goof performance. Leeds totally did their job.

"Joe Rodon was my man of the match, which is mad when you win 3-0 and pick a defender. He set the tone during a difficult 10 minutes where they had to weather a lot of set-pieces.

"They saw it out and the played some good stuff, the scoreline was thoroughly merited and it was a really, really good victory.

"Well done all round and no weak links."

