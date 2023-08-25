Manchester United are close to agreeing a one-year contract with 35-year-old defender Jonny Evans. It is a move that could raise fresh doubts over the future of fellow centre-back Harry Maguire at Old Trafford. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

An unnamed Albanian side is interested in signing 21-year-old Mason Greenwood, after the club and player reached a mutual decision for him leave Old Trafford after an internal investigation. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile, Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was left out of Fiorentina's squad for their Europa Conference League clash with Rapid Vienna, after having his head turned by interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (Sky Sports), external

