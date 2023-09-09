McMenamin isn't for budging from starring role

St Mirren winger Conor McMenamin is brimming with confidence and determined to keep making up for lost time on the international stage.

McMenamin, a latecomer to the Northern Ireland set-up having only made his debut last June, shone on his seventh cap in Thursday's damaging 4-2 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Slovenia.

"I have mixed emotions," the 28-year-old said. "Obviously performance wise I thought I did really well but we were really down in the dressing room because of the result.

"I feel like I'm really confident at the moment when I go on the pitch. Michael [O'Neill] said to me before the game that he had watched me loads this season and to just keep doing what I had been doing.

"I tried to do that, going at my marker every time trying to make something happen and I thought I did that, going by him every time. Hopefully I can continue the fine form that I'm on and get a goal to add to it."

McMenamin was named man of the match by the Northern Ireland supporters, but his long road to the national team means he takes nothing for granted when it comes to selection for Sunday's game away to Kazakhstan.

"You are always on your toes with the quality of players we have," he added.

"When you get your chance you have to take it. When I made my debut that's how I thought about it.

"You have to take your chances and the game against Slovenia was another one of them. I just wanted to impress Michael and impress my team-mates and try and do well for the team. Hopefully I can get a chance to do that again on Sunday night."