Luke Berry has signed a new deal with Luton Town.

The 30-year-old midfielder has made appearances in all three promotion-winning campaigns since joining the Hatters from fellow League Two side Cambridge United in August 2017.

Berry said: “It’s great to sign a new contract. I’ve said it in previous interviews but I love playing for the club, I love playing at the Kenny [Kenilworth Road Luton's stadium], and long may it continue with all the success we’ve had previously. Hopefully there is more to come.

"The play-off final was the best achievement of my career and to do it at Wembley with thus group of players made it even more sweet. It was the best day of my career by a mile.

"It didn’t properly sink in until I saw the badges, and who we were playing. Our badge was in the mix with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. What an achievement we’ve made to be among the big teams like that."