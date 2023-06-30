Burnley announce pre-season schedule

Burnley have announced their pre-season schedule, including a friendly against Belgian side Genk.

The Clarets will play matches against unnamed opposition from both the League One and Championship in behind-closed-doors games at their training ground "over the next couple of weeks".

They will then travel to play Genk at Cegeka Arena on 22 July, before a week-long training camp in Lisbon, Portugal.

Burnley will also play a friendly on 29 July, but say the opposition will be announced in due course.