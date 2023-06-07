Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz if they cannot sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. (Times, subscription needed, external)

Chelsea have joined Barcelona and Liverpool in the race to sign Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old has a £34.4m release clause. (Guardian, external)

Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante is being offered a salary that could reach £86.2m a year by Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr. (Guardian, external)

Brighton are weighing up an improved bid in the region of £40m for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. (Mail, external)

The Seagulls are also set to demand significantly more than £70m for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription needed, external)

Chelsea target Mike Maignan may be willing to leave AC Milan, with the 27-year-old France goalkeeper one of the players unhappy about the sackings of directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara. (Sun, external)

The Blues and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye. The 18-year-old plays for Kustosija in Croatia. (Mail, external)

And Chelsea are set to join Arsenal and Manchester City in bidding for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Football Insider, external)

