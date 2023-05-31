Rice should 'challenge himself ' abroad

England striker Natasha Dowie believes Declan Rice would benefit from playing abroad, with the 24-year-old linked with a move to Bayern Munich amongst a nuumber Premier League clubs.

Dowie, who played out in Australia for Melbourne Victory and in America for Boston Breakers as well as a stint in Sweden, says it "definitely improved" her as a player to learn a different cultures.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast, she said: "When you look at the clubs he has been linked to, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United he has obviously captained the club and done a great job at West Ham.

"But you want to look back on your career and have won things and beat records. He is a player now that is too good to be at West Ham and it is criminal that he hasn't won anything.

"It would be interesting to see if he wants to go abroad and try and challenge himself in that way in a different league with different language barriers and cultures. I am a big advocate for that as I enjoyed traveling and it definitely improved me as a player.

"So it would be cool to see him go to Bayern Munich. If not, the links to Manchester United and Arsenal are also appealing and it will definitely take his game to another level for sure."

