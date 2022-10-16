A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

The future for Kepa Arrizabalaga looked bleak last season when Edouard Mendy was Chelsea's number one and in form last season.

But after Mendy's patchy form early this season, which included a costly mistake during a defeat at Leeds, a change in manager has given Spaniard Arrizabalaga a new lease of life. Importantly too, Chelsea are starting to keep clean sheets.

Sunday's win at Aston Villa was their fourth successive shut out, and Arrizabalaga was the stand-out performer in defence as Chelsea struggled to contain Villa in the first half.

The Chelsea stopper made seven saves in all, his highest in the Premier League, with six coming in the first half. His save to deny Danny Ings' header from close-range was sensational and Villa boss Steven Gerrard said afterwards that Arrizabalaga's display was "world-class".

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said the performance from his keeper was "fantastic" even if the experiment to play Raheem Sterling at right wing-back failed. Once the England international was restored to the front line, and Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly were brought on at half-time, Chelsea became more secure.