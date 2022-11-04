M﻿ikel Arteta knows only too well the threat posed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his Arsenal side face their former striker for the first time at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

A﻿ubameyang left Arsenal in January after a high-profile spat with Arteta and his exit precipitated a transformation in Arsenal's fortunes from top-six scrabblers to seeming title challengers.

W﻿ith the 33-year-old Gabon striker now at Chelsea, Arteta is warning his defence of the danger he poses.

"﻿If Auba has anything, it's the ability to put the ball in the back of the net," said Arteta. "He's going to be doing that until the day he decides he's had enough of football."

O﻿n his exit from Arsenal, Arteta sought to draw a line under the incident.

"﻿It's a decision you have to take and there were lots of different parties involved," he said. "When someone is not with us anymore but they've been a player with the role he had at the club, you always wish them the best.

"﻿When he made the decision to go somewhere else, he seems to have enjoyed it and done well."