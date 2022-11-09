G﻿ary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

The Curious Case of Jim Goodwin’s Dons continues to manifest itself in this 2022-23 SPFL Premiership season.

Has there ever been a more Jekyll and Hyde team in the history of the league?

The Dons picked themselves up after the 4-1 shellacking at Ibrox the week prior to overcome Hibs by the same scoreline at Pittodrie last Friday night with a second-half performance full of verve, energy and swagger as Aberdeen’s impressive home form continued.

That’s now five wins from six at Pittodrie so far, scoring an incredible 21 goals – for context, that puts Aberdeen above Celtic (at the time of writing) for home goals scored and means they are only four short of matching their home goals scored during the entire 2021-22 league campaign.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, though, and with all eyes on securing two wins prior to the World Cup break, the same old issues reappeared on the road.

An incredibly poor opening 30 minutes saw Aberdeen 2-0 down and looking entirely surprised to see Livingston bringing the fight and battle to them.

Aberdeen looked destined to concede every time a ball was swung into the box. Make no mistake, the opening 30 minutes in West Lothian was every bit as bad as the horror shows at Tannadice and Ibrox earlier in the campaign.

Bojan Miovski’s penalty miss in the dying embers of the first half was probably the critical moment in the game as, after the break, Aberdeen turned in a performance more befitting their recent home form – battering Livingston from all angles.

Duk’s penalty (a third VAR spot-kick award in the game) though was all the Dons had to show for it and despite an improved second-half showing, the damage was done in the first half.

If Aberdeen have any aspirations to secure a top-three finish, Jim Goodwin is going to have to work over the upcoming World Cup break to figure out just why his team look so abject on the road and rectify it sharpish in the January window.